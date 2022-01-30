Much of the east coast of the United States has been affected by hurricane-force winds and heavy snowfall that caused, among other things, the cancellation of thousands of flights. In the states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Rhode Island and others, the authorities declared an emergency to deal with the situation.

The meteorological phenomenon, described as a bomb cyclone, has been hitting the area since the night of January 28 with winds reaching 83 kilometers per hour and temperatures below zero degrees Celsius.

According to the flight tracker ‘FlightAware’, at least 3,500 air trips were canceled due to the situation.

In New York, the director of Emergency Services, Jackie Bray, indicated that 76% of flights from JFK airport were canceled while 90% of trips from La Guardia airport were also canceled. Additionally, Newark grounded 85% of the planes that were scheduled to fly.

Bitter cold has also arisen as far south as Florida with the

coldest temperatures expected across the Sunshine State Sunday morning.



“The combination of heavy snowfall and high winds will produce dangerous snowstorms from the mid-Atlantic coast and New England, from Virginia, to eastern Maine … Travel in these areas will be almost impossible today due to conditions,” the National Weather Service said.

In the state, air transport was not the only one affected. According to what was reported by Janno Lieber, director of the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, two lines of the city’s subway were closed due to snow while the transportation service remained uninterrupted.

“It’s high winds, heavy snow, blizzards, all the elements of a classic storm … This could be life-threatening,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Hochul also warned of frigid temperatures at night and the risk of power outages.

A man rides a bicycle near Union Square in New York, United States during a snow storm on Saturday, January 29, 2022. © Brittany Newman / AP

Massachusetts, another state affected by snow

According to weather services, the storm hit parts of 10 states. Like New York, the city of Philadelphia, in the state of Pennsylvania, also suffered from a lot of wind and snow, but in Boston (Massachusetts) snowfall is expected that could set a new snow record.

“This is going to be a historic blizzard … It’s the power of the wind and the amount of snow that makes this one particularly dangerous for us,” said Ruthzee Louijeune, a Boston City Councilwoman.

The coastal zone throughout the state of Massachusetts was also affected by wind and precipitation that caused flooding in some areas. The tourist area of ​​Cape Cod was at the epicenter of the storm during the afternoon of January 29.

This storm came nearly 44 years after a blizzard crippled New England and dumped more than 30 inches of snow on the city of Boston, killing dozens of people.

For his part, Dan McKee, Governor of Rhode Island, issued a statewide travel ban and joined the decree of neighboring states to prevent the movement of tractor-trailers on their roads.

In Maryland, members of the National Guard were mobilized while the entity’s governor, Larry Hogan, declared a state of emergency for nine counties.

“We urge Marylanders to take this winter storm seriously, especially residents of the East Coast … Please stay off the roads tonight for your own safety and so that crews and first responders can do their jobs,” Hogan said in a statement.

In Florida, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) informed the community about the possibility of low temperatures affecting a population of iguanas.

When temperatures in South Florida approach freezing, non-native green iguanas can become stunned and fall from trees, entering a state of physical inactivity where their muscle control temporarily shuts down. release.

Florida is preparing for an announced weekend of polar cold, with record low temperatures that can affect crops, empty beaches and parks and cause what is known as iguana rain. © Camillus House / EFE

Concern for some, enjoyment for others

While in the main cities of the east coast of the United States they required the mobilization of machinery to remove large amounts of snow, in other places this white layer was used to the maximum.

A woman feeds birds along the banks of the Hudson River during a winter storm in Nyack, New York, USA, on January 29, 2022. © Mike Segar / Reuters

In the Brooklyn district of New York, Anson Call took advantage of the situation to enjoy the snow with his children, whom he took for a sleigh ride, arguing that there were better conditions than previous snowstorms.

“This is nice. It’s finally snowing!” Call said.

With Reuters, EFE and AP