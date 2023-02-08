A call for unity, with a vindication of the results obtained, and then Ukraine, Russia and China. In his State of the Union address, US President Joe Biden spoke of the achievements in the first two years of his mandate – unemployment at an all-time low of 3.4%, inflation falling and the price of petrol down by $1.50 from his maximum – with a list of promises of what he still believes he can do, in particular if he will be re-elected in 2024. An action which, underlined the president, needs, in Congress now divided between the Republican House and the Democratic Senate, a bipartisan effort to “finish the job” of boosting the US economy.

“To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there’s no reason we can’t do it and find a consensus on the important things in this,” he said, stating that this is what Americans are asking because ” confrontation as an end in itself, the pursuit of power and conflict leads us nowhere”.

But the conflict manifested itself in the courtroom immediately afterwards, when Biden accused the Republicans of holding the American economy “hostage” in order to obtain cuts of public expenditure, in particular pension, social security and Medicare. “Instead of making the rich pay their fair share, some Republicans want to see the demise of Social Security and Medicare,” she said, stressing, however, that it’s not the “majority” of Republicans.

At this point, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Trumpian MP fronting the more extremist wing of the GOP, shouted “liar” at the president, prompting a chorus of boos from other Republicans. But Biden did not give up: “If anyone has any doubts, contact my office and they will give you a copy of the proposal,” he said while the Republican speaker, Kevin McCarthy, who was seated behind him, shook his head.

“I will stop anyone who tries to cut Social Security, anyone who tries to cut Medicare, I will not allow them to be taken away, not today, not tomorrow, never,” Biden punctuated, while the more hardline Republicans still shouted “liar”. At this point, Biden challenged them, and with a thumbs up he said, “So we’re in agreement, Social Security and Medicare don’t touch.”

UKRAINE – Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is an “epoch test” for the whole world, Biden said in his State of the Union address, calling for a round of applause from the Ukrainian ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, who attended the speech sitting next to first lady Jill Biden.

“Putin’s invasion is an epochal test, a test for America and for the world,” said the president, describing the Russian attack on Ukraine as a “bloody assault” that evokes the worst images of World War II . “Together we did what America always does best – he continued – we led, we united NATO and built a coalition, we stood against Putin’s aggression and with the Ukrainian people”.

A commitment, Biden underlined again, also undertaken for the defense of national interests, to “maintain the peace and prevent the aggressors from having a free field to threaten our security and prosperity”. “We are united in supporting your country,” the president declared, addressing the Ukrainian diplomat and the deputies and senators, among whom there is an animated minority of republicans opposed to the idea of ​​continuing support for Kiev to the bitter end. “We will be by your side for as long as necessary,” Biden assured.

CHINA – In his speech, the president also referred to the story of the Chinese spy balloon that the United States shot down over the Atlantic after it had flown over American territory for days. “As we showed last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did” were his words. In his speech, the American president however recalled that in his meeting with Xi Jinping last November in Bali he clarified that the United States seeks “competition not conflict” with Beijing.

Recognizing that serious challenges are faced in the world, Biden reiterated however that “in the last two years democracies have become stronger, not weaker, while autocracies have become weaker, not stronger”. “The allies have increased their commitment, spending more and doing more – she added – bridges have been created between those of the Pacific and the Atlantic”. “And those who have bet against America are realizing how wrong they were – she concluded – it is never good to bet against America”.