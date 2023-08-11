Dhe American Attorney General Merrick Garland has made Delaware prosecutor David Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019, the special investigator for the investigations into the son of the American president. This was announced by Garland on Friday in Washington. “After reviewing his application and the exceptional circumstances surrounding this matter, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint him as the special counsel,” he said at the Justice Department.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Weiss has the power to investigate all matters related to the case and to file charges in any jurisdiction. According to media reports, Weiss had submitted a corresponding application on Tuesday. The investigation had “reached a stage” that justified the appointment of a special counsel in the interests of the public interest.

The Hunter Biden investigation was initiated under the Trump administration and has been led by Weiss ever since. He had kept his post, contrary to standard practice under the Biden administration, to complete the investigation. Hunter Biden failed to pay his taxes on time in 2017 and 2018 and broke a federal law in 2018 when he acquired a gun despite regular drug use.

A planned agreement in the case of gun rights and tax offenses, which would have spared the president’s son a possible prison sentence, unexpectedly fell through at a hearing in July. The intention was that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to tax offenses but would avoid charges of buying a gun. Prosecutor Weiss later said the deal was no longer on the table; the parties were “in a dead end”. Hunter Biden faced up to 12 months in prison if he failed to pay his taxes, and up to 10 years in prison for firearms offences.

President Joe Biden, who is running for re-election next year, usually does not comment on the investigation into his son. He usually references his past drug problems and says he’s proud that Hunter Biden has put that behind him. Many Republicans complain of preferential treatment of Hunter Biden by the judiciary. Comparisons are often made with Donald Trump, who presents himself as a victim of political persecution because of his many accusations.