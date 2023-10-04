USA, McCarthy removed: the move that gets Biden and Congress into trouble

The United States they no longer have the leader of the House, just when they should approve the budget law to finance the government, including military aid to Ukraine in the crucial phase of the counteroffensive. Why one small minority of extremist Republican deputies and Trumpists voted yesterday to kick out Kevin McCarthySpeaker expressed by their own party. A fratricidal struggle within the GOPwhich shows how the dominance of the former president and new candidate for the White House is splitting not only America, but also its closest allies. Political-parliamentary earthquake in the USA.

Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy he was dismissed with a motion of no confidence: and the first time this has happened in American history. The motion was proposed by MP Matt Gaetz, a Donald loyalist, from his party Trump and exponent of a parliamentary branch linked to the tycoon who decided to reach the showdown with the Republican establishment to dictate the line in the Grand Old Party.

