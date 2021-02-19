Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill Thursday that would ban nearly all grounds for abortion in the state. However, the legislation will only go into effect if the conservative US Supreme Court takes steps to overturn a landmark ruling that has protected abortion rights for nearly 50 years.

“A lot of happy hearts are beating right now across South Carolina,” said Republican Gov. Henry McMaster during the signing ceremony of the bill that outlaws most abortion grounds in the state.

The formal meeting was attended by the legislators who voted in favor of that proposal. “Thank God for the people of this state,” added Republican Senator Larry Grooms, who has been fighting for 24 years to end abortion.

The so-called ‘South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Abortion Protection Act’ requires doctors to perform ultrasound scans to check for beats in the fetus. If one is detected, abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger.

The bill does not punish a pregnant woman for performing an illegal abortion, but the person who performs it could be charged with a felony, sentenced to a maximum of two years and fined $ 10,000.

The bill was one of Gov. Henry McMaster’s top priorities since he took office more than four years ago. © Gent Shkullaku / AFP

“South Carolina has many more pressing problems”

The state Senate approved the proposal in January and the South Carolina House followed suit on Wednesday with 79-35 votes in favor. On the day of the vote, almost all members of the Democratic caucus withdrew in protest.

“We talk about being ‘pro-life’. I may have missed some of his pro-life comments on January 6, when five people were killed trying to defend the United States Capitol,” stated Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb. Hunter.

Republican Representative Melissa Lackey Oremus said, for her part, that many women have mixed feelings when they get pregnant, “especially when they are not where they want to be in life.” But she added that this was not a reason for the abortion. “They don’t deserve to die just because their mother made a bad decision one night,” he said.

Eventually, the project landed on the desk of Republican Governor Henry McMaster. He had already pledged to sign it as it was one of his top priorities since taking office more than four years ago. In reaction to the signing, Democrats said the bill was embarrassing because South Carolina had many more pressing problems, such as the more than 6,000 people who have died from Covid-19.

However, there is still one step left for the law to take effect: for the United States Supreme Court to reverse one of its rulings.

Similar bills, stuck in court

With the bill, South Carolina joins a dozen other US states that have passed similar regulations or even further restrict abortion. So far, they are all stuck in court, as will be the case with the South Carolina rule.

This is because these state laws have less weight than the federal norm and this one recognizes abortion as a right from the case ‘Roe v. Wade ‘, which was ruled by the United States Supreme Court in 1973.

But this right could cease to exist in the states that decide it if the Court chooses to overturn its own ruling, which has been in place for nearly 50 years. The hope of supporters of restrictive abortion rules is that the Supreme Court has three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, all conservative.

At the time, Trump assured that if his nominees were accepted and achieved a majority in the Court, they would “automatically” revoke the ruling that allows abortion. And now, the high court has six conservative and three progressive judges, so an eventual decision on the case ‘Roe v. Wade ‘could have the necessary majorities to reverse it.

The last lawyer to be confirmed was precisely Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who replaced the pioneer of women’s rights Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Contrary to her, Barrett is a devout Catholic who does not deny her personal views against abortion. He even told the Senate that ‘Roe vs. Wade ‘was not a legal “super precedent” that could not be overturned. However, the judge insists that she would not let her personal position affect her legal decisions.

Anti-abortion activists participate in the “March for Life” on January 18, 2019, an event to mark the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade of the 1973 Supreme Court, which legalized abortion in the United States. © Saul Loeb / AFP

Against this background, multiple groups that defend the right to abortion began to mobilize against the law of South Carolina. Moments after Thursday’s vote, Planned Parenthood, an organization that provides sexual health care in the United States, announced that it was filing a lawsuit. South Carolina’s new rule is “blatantly unconstitutional,” said Jenny Black, Planned Parenthood president and CEO for the South Atlantic.

On the other hand, Republicans have urged lawmakers who want even more abortion restrictions not to change the bill, in order to make sure it passes. Thus, the only change that was made in the Senate was to add exemptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest.

With AP and local media