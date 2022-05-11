EA man has been charged in the United States for allegedly murdering his mother during a fishing trip to inherit his family. According to a statement from the US Department of Justice on Tuesday, 28-year-old Nathan Carman from the state of Vermont is said to have sunk the boat with his mother’s body off the northeast coast of the United States in 2016.

However, the suspect was not arrested until Tuesday. According to a separate indictment, Carman also shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Connecticut in 2013. The mother’s murder served the plan to get the grandfather’s estate, which also includes foundations.

According to US media reports, Carman was found alone in a rubber dinghy eight days after he went fishing with his mother. Her body was never found. Carman is said to have later tried to recover the money for the fishing boat from the insurance company. He is therefore also accused of insurance fraud.

If Carman is found guilty of murder, he faces life imprisonment. He also faces up to 30 years in prison for multiple allegations of fraud.