Niagara Falls partially froze due to the extreme cold caused by the arctic blizzard that affected much of the Midwest and Northern United States. Drone footage shows thick layers of ice and snow around Niagara Falls, which sits on the border between the province of Ontario in Canada and the state of New York in the United States, the hardest hit by the freezing spell that has hit the United States causing 63 lives, according to US media reports.



04:10