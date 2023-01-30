This Monday, Authorities confirmed a sixth Memphis police officer was suspended for the fatal beating of Tire Nichols, a young black man whose death shook the United States and reopened the debate on police violence and the abuse of force.

The agent Preston Hemphill, Like the other five already charged with murder, he was removed from the charge “at the beginning of the investigation into the death of Tire Nicholson,” said Kom Elder, a Memphis police spokeswoman.

Hemphill, who joined the Police in 2018, is suspended “pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.”

Memphis investigates death of 29-year-old Nicholsafter being stopped at a traffic control on January 7.

Videos of the incident show the five officers, all of whom are black, kicking and punching Nichols, who moans and screams for his mother.

Nichols died three days later at the hospital. He will be buried this Wednesday in Memphis, while the supporters protest and express their pain in various parts of the country.

Last week the five now former officers were charged with murder in the second degree for the beating, and on Saturday Memphis police disbanded the special unit, called the Scorpions, to which they belonged.

The unit was created in 2021 to combat high-crime areas in the south of the city. In a statement, the Memphis police said that unit was permanently disabled.

Tributes to Tire Nichols in the US

What is known about the arrest and beating of Tire Nichols?

Video of the arrest was posted on social media Friday. The hour-long footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras shows a group of officers arresting Nichols and attempting to take him down using a taser, then chasing him as he escapes, to finally corner him and give him multiple blows.

The severity of the injuries to the body of the 29-year-old finally claimed his life, after spending three days in the hospital.

“I think they’re going to be shocked” when they see the footage, Davis admitted.

In his statement, Biden called for protests that can be unleashed to be “peaceful.” “Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable,” she added.

Protests against police brutality following the death of Tire Nichols.

The matter finds a particular echo in a country still marked by the death of George Floyd, in May 2020 during a police intervention, and the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, against racism and police violence, problems still unresolved in the United States. Joined.

“We cannot ignore the fact that deadly police interventions affected black people the most,” recalled the president, who has urged Congress to pass a law for reform the police.

But the proposal, adopted in the House of Representatives in 2021It has not been approved by the Senate. Since the death of George Floyd, the US Congress has been unable to adopt ambitious police reform, not even a ban on chokeholds.

“We need to stop relying on the police to respond to problems related to poverty,” said Kathy Sinback, Tennessee director of the American Civil Liberties Union, as it “leads to more frequent, unnecessary and aggressive actions by the police.” law enforcement towards members of the community.

Proof of this is that police officers have killed almost 600 people during traffic checks since 2017, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

