Usa, the Republicans von want McCarthy: “Surreal situation”

Resounding stalemate in the House in Usei Republicans they fail to elect their own speakeralso there sixth vote did not lead to the nomination, the numbers are missing. Kevin McCarthy57, elected in California, in the past legislature minority leader, he needed to catch up share 218but has lost 19 votes in the first two votes, e 20 in latest other four. To the confusion of the moment also adds a political drama and institutional: in practice, the most powerful country in the world is devoid of its own legislative body. American media talk about “surreal situation” and of “useless entity”: in case of emergency, there is no Chamber ready to legislate.

Added to these doubts interpretative doubts: in the absence of the oath of the elected members of the 118th Congress, the outgoing ones of the 117th are formally still in charge? He asked on Twitter Billy Long, Republican of Missouri, who left the Congress yesterday morning. “I’m still a representative, until Eric Burlison is sworn in, right? Who is in charge of running the barrack? Welcome to the land of bizarre things“, he tweeted. With the House of Representatives of the US Congress deadlocked on the election of the new speaker, the US is experiencing for 36 hours a surreal situation: the Outgoing Congress no longer exists and that new cannot ‘settle’.

