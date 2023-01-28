Julian Khater has confessed to using “anti-bear spray” on Brian Sicknick in the storming of the US Parliament. The officer died in hospital the following day.

After the sentencing hearing, a police officer hugged the father of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the storming of the Capitol. Image: Reuters

ZTwo years after the storming of the US Capitol, one of those involved was sentenced to a good six years in prison for attacking a police officer who died in hospital the following day. Julian Khater was found guilty on Friday of assaulting police officer Brian Sicknick with a chemical substance. The 33-year-old admitted to using “anti-bear spray” in the storming of the US parliament.

Sicknick collapsed during the storming of the US Congress building on January 6, 2021 by militant supporters of President Donald Trump. He died in hospital a day later. According to the later published autopsy report, he died of “natural causes”. The 42-year-old was not killed, but died as a result of a double stroke, the coroner said.

A total of five people died in the riots by Trump supporters in the US capital two years ago.