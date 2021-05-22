In the United States, there are repeated disputes over the use of firearms. In California, a six-year-old has now died after an argument. He was in the backseat of the car.

Los Angeles – In the United States, a young boy was shot dead after a street fight. Deadly clashes occur there again and again. It is not uncommon for the victims to include children, as in this case.

California: Six-year-old dies after an argument in traffic – the search for the perpetrators continues

The boy’s mother was on her way to drop her son off at a school in Orange. The city is located around 50 kilometers southwest of Los Angeles. It was cut by another vehicle, local media reported on Saturday. Those involved then argued with wild gestures until one of the two occupants in the other car shot at the mother’s vehicle.

The six-year-old boy was sitting in the back seat of the car in a raised child seat. He was met in the incident. “Mom, my stomach hurts,” said the little boy, the mother’s sister reported on the local TV station Fox 11. The mother stopped in a panic and found that her child was bleeding. She herself was not injured in the incident, reported abcnews. The six-year-old was immediately taken to the hospital, but died shortly thereafter from his gunshot wound. The two occupants of the other car, apparently a man and a woman, are still being searched for.

Time and again, people in the USA are calling for stricter gun laws. Most recently, a six-year-old died in California in an argument over the use of firearms. © Brian Cahn / Imago

Six-year-old dies after an argument in traffic – not an isolated incident

Gun attacks occur regularly in the United States. A woman and her five-year-old son were injured in a similar incident in Washington on Tuesday (May 18). They had previously asked a man to slow down his electric scooter. The two survived. Overall, there have been numerous firearm incidents in the United States this year alone. 119 children aged up to and including eleven were killed in 2021. (chd with AFP)

