From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Sinking ships from a safe distance: The USA is testing glide bombs against sea targets and sending the Chinese a clear message about who they are messing with.

Seoul – “These exercises demonstrate our commitment to maintaining a secure and open Indo-Pacific region,” John Wade told CNNThe Vice Admiral of the US Navy is the commander of the Combined Taskforce for this year’s exercise “Rim of the Pacific”, or RIMPAC for short. From the end of June until August, the USA and 28 partner nations have been practicing naval warfare in the Indo-Pacific off the coast of Hawaii. “The world’s largest naval exercise sends a message to China,” the magazine Voice of America titled – the Middle Kingdom has actually been able to learn something from the USA.

The US has not only practiced waging a naval war against the communist superpower effectively, but also doing so cost-effectively: “In a test that analysts described as ‘very significant’ in terms of its potential significance for calculating a future hypothetical conflict between the US and China, a B-2 stealth bomber hit a decommissioned amphibious assault ship with an inexpensive guided bomb,” writes CNNIn this respect, Russia’s use of glide bombs in the Ukraine war seems to have influenced the choice of weapons of the future.

Conflict in the Indo-Pacific: The USA wants to use glide bombs against ships in the future

The USA also wants to use glide bombs against ships in the future. Apparently they are transferring the capabilities of a submarine to a bomber – as the US Air Force has told CNN explained: A Navy submarine has the ability to destroy a ship with a single torpedo at any time, but by firing this weapon it would give away its location and thus become a target itself. QUICKSINK could “provide a cost-effective method of achieving torpedo-like seaworthy launches from the air at much higher speeds and over a much larger area than would be possible with a cumbersome submarine,” the Air Force writes.

“If China continues to expand its navy at the current pace and the United States does not revitalize its shipbuilding industry, China will become increasingly likely to emerge victorious in interstate wars, especially protracted wars between major powers.”

The US Air Force uses QUICKSINK to describe a control system for JDAM bombs (Joint Direct Attack Munition). Put simply, existing free-fall bombs are given the ability to travel vertical distances instead of just falling vertically by means of tail units and GPS control. QUICKSINK makes the control even more precise; the glide bombs then resemble torpedoes – and enable “precise attacks in all weather conditions from medium to high altitudes”, as the Air Force Magazine writes.

The glide bombs could potentially become ship destroyers because they could also follow moving targets such as ships – unlike the Russian glide bombs in the Ukraine war, which are programmed for fixed geographical targets. The USA has, according to its own statement, demonstrated its imminent suitability for the front by launching a “torpedo” not from a submarine, as is usual, but from a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber of the US Air Force – the target was the decommissioned amphibious assault ship USS Tarawa, which, with its 250 meters length, resembles a small aircraft carrier.

Conflict in Taiwan: Long-range weapons will play an important role

A week earlier, the US Air Force had sunk the former supply ship USS Dubuque. The targets were attacked with ship-guided missiles and with an LRASM cruise missile (Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile) carried by an F/A-18F Super Hornet. This weapon is said to have stealth properties, i.e. to be insensitive to radar, and to replace the existing Harpoon missiles. The USA had tested it around 90 kilometers off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Kauai – and apparently successfully, as Voice of America writes.

A beacon of hope in the Indo-Pacific: The USA successfully sank a ship during an exercise using a glide bomb from a B-2 bomber. The USA wants to compensate for its disadvantages at sea with long-range missiles.

“Analysts say that the B-2-launched QUICKSINK would give the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy much to think about in the event of a potential conflict in the Western Pacific, including around hot spots such as Taiwan, the Philippines and the southern islands of Japan.” In fact, “a naval conflict between major powers in the Pacific will likely involve fighting with long-range weapons,” said John Bradford. The think tank analyst Council on Foreign Relations finds support for his thesis in the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Escalation of the crisis: the entire Southwest Pacific becomes a theater of war

According to China expert Veerle Nouwens, the spread of long-range capabilities means “deterrence against Beijing’s military adventurism” and thus a possible “stabilizing role” in the Indo-Pacific. Jan Senkyr and David Merkle point to the historical roots of the conflict in the region. China’s then head of state Jiang Zemin had set the goal of developing China into a maritime superpower in 2000. China is said to have initially tried to achieve this goal with a fleet of police ships, later with the development of offshore gas fields, according to the political scientists at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation write.

China is said to have then intensively searched the South China Sea for energy reserves and, within the framework of international law, made it difficult for others to do their work. “Like other states, China is trying to interpret international law and thus the applicable maritime law conventions in such a way that it serves its own interests as coherently as possible,” the scientists report. They assume that China is interested in “power projection in the Pacific” – in addition to mercantile interests and a kind of forward defense of its own coasts. “If China were to attack Taiwan, the entire sea area in the southwest Pacific would become a theater of war.”

Criticism from the minister: China has replaced the USA as the largest naval power

Loud CNN The USA had already made clear the need for a new arms race at the beginning of last year: China is “continuing to seek to violate the maritime sovereignty and economic well-being of other nations, including our allies in the South China Sea and elsewhere.”complained US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro in Washington DC. “They now have a larger fleet and are deploying that fleet worldwide,” he said, adding that Washington must react by upgrading the US fleet, as he CNN quoted.

QUICKSINK may be an answer to this – Del Toro admitted that the USA could hardly keep up with China in naval shipbuilding. Alexander Palmer, Henry H. Carroll and Nicholas Velazquez also suspect that the decline of US naval dominance will indeed be difficult to reverse.

In June, the think tank’s analysts Center for Strategic and International Studies published that the Asians were becoming more confident at sea every day: “If China continues to expand its fleet at the current pace and the United States does not revive its shipbuilding industry, China will be increasingly likely to emerge victorious in interstate wars, especially protracted wars between major powers.”

Successful test: USA apparently satisfied with the glide bomb test shot

The scientists assume that the Chinese will largely ignore US actions – they see the reason for this in China’s maritime power: the communist country is said to have 234 warships above and below water compared to 219 for the US Navy – all vessels with missiles or torpedoes and a displacement of at least 1,000 tons were counted. “The USA’s predominance in cruisers and destroyers could distract from the fact that China is ahead in frigates and corvettes,” write the analysts. However, for the USA, the ships of its allies also come into play.

In addition to the USA, 28 nations participated in the RIMPAC exercise – in addition to the Pacific Rim countries, for the first time also countries outside the Pacific, including Great Britain, France, Brazil and Israel, such as Voice of America The Chinese may have to deal with the reaction of a wide range of countries that have a common interest in deterring and countering Chinese aggression as a threat to a free and open Indo-Pacific, said VOA Markus Garlauskas – he is director of the Indo-Pacific Security Initiative of the think tank Atlantic Council.

According to the magazine Flight Review However, no order for the new weapon has yet been placed – although the USA seems to be satisfied with its test firing, as the US Navy told the press: “This capability is a response to the urgent need to neutralise maritime threats over vast sea areas around the world quickly and at minimal cost.”