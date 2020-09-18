US strategic bombers conducted exercises in August and September to deliver simulated attacks on military targets in southern Russia. This was stated by the chief of the main operational directorate of the Russian General Staff Sergei Rudskoy, according to the message of the Ministry of Defense, received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.
It is noted that Moscow assigns full responsibility for a possible escalation of the situation in the region entirely to the United States and its NATO allies.
Leave a Reply