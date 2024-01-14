The leaders of the United States Congress have agreed to a two-tranche interim spending bill to keep the federal government funded through March and avoid a partial shutdown starting from the end of next week. Sources reported this to CNN, specifying that the agreement arrives shortly before the first funding expires on January 19 for some federal agencies, such as the Department of Transportation.

Other agencies, such as the Department of Defense, have until February 2. The deadlines, according to the agreement reached, will be postponed to January 19th and February 2nd respectively. The text of the bill is expected to be announced this evening, as explained by a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.