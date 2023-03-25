The artwork has been described as “pornographic in nature” by the parents of some students

During a lesson on Renaissance art, students in a class at the Classical School in Tallahassee, Florida, were shown images of some of Michelangelo’s masterpieces, including the statue of David And the fresco of the Creation of Adam on the vault of the Sistine Chapel. The image of the sculpture, however, caused a scandal and was defined as “pornographic in nature”.

the david accused of pornography — Soon after the fact, the president of the board of directors of the institute offered the principal, Hope Carrasquilla, two options: the immediate resignation from office or the truncated dismissal. Without explanations. At that point, suspicious, the principal turned to the press, as told by New York PostFor report your treatment. Furthermore, the headteacher has advanced the suspicion that they were the cause the Michelangelo-esque male nude images shown to the kids.

the school regulations — And he was right: Barney Bishop, the president of the Tallahassee Classical School, where art history is a mandatory part of the curriculum, admitted to the New York Post that well three parents protested: in two cases for not having been notified in advance of the “controversial” content of the lessonin one third the pupil’s mother has even accused the school of “pornography”, saying she was “shocked” that her son “had to see those pictures”. Bishop explained that according to school regulations, teachers are required to notify any “controversial” learning content two weeks in advance. “Parental rights are paramount and this is to protect the interests of all families,” Barney Bishop told the press. I am “really saddened,” commented principal and teacher Hope Carrasquilla, who has only been at the school for two years.

the DeSantis Effect — The US media have linked this episode to what has been defined as a sort of "DeSantis effect"referring to the Republican governor who launched a crusade for give more power to parents in the management of school education and banning classes on sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary school. A turning point shared nationally by the Republicans of the Grand Old Party, who approved a bill in the House to force public schools to Distribute to parents a list of books in school libraries.