US Army shot down another high-altitude object, this time over Lake Huron. Cnn reports it. A US official said the removal of the unidentified object was “on orders” from President Joe Biden. The operation marks the third consecutive day that an unidentified object has been shot down in US airspace. A similar object was shot down yesterday in northern Canada, the same happened on Friday for another unidentified object, hit in the Alaskan airspace by a US F-22.

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down by F-22s off the coast of South Carolina last weekend.