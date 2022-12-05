The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog sitter during the theft of two of the singer’s three French bulldogs has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempted murder. The episode dates back to February 24, 2021: Ryan Fischer was walking the three French bulldogs near Sunset Boulevard when he was blocked by two assailants, including 20-year-old James Howard Jackson. Jackson was armed and in the scuffle with the victim a gunshot was also fired.