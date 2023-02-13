The US military shot down a new object flying over Lake Huron at a high altitude on Sunday, two lawmakers and the Pentagon said, the latest case of flying devices in North America, putting authorities in Ottawa and Washington in jeopardy. alert.

The order to take down the device was given by the American president, Joe Biden, as a “precautionary” and “on the recommendation of the military command”, said a senior official, who added that the object – described as an octagonal structure from which strings hang – it did not represent a “military threat”, but a risk to civil aviation.

The American aerospace command (Norad) tracked the trajectory of the new object and the decision was made to shoot it down over Lake Huron “to prevent it from hitting people on the ground and, at the same time, to increase the chances that it would be recovered”, the Pentagon said in a statement.

It is the third “object” shot down in three days by the Americans in their country and in Canada, and the fourth in less than ten days. The first was destroyed by a missile on Feb. 4 after flying over part of the US.

“Object was shot down by US Air Force and National Guard pilots,” tweeted Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the state through which Lake Huron passes to the north and east. Another Michigan lawmaker, Jack Bergman, said the military “deactivated” an object over Lake Huron.

“The American people deserve so much more answers than we have right now,” added Jack Bergman on Twitter, reflecting the growing questions in the country and the political class about these events.

The US estimates that the first object shot down, a balloon, was part of a fleet of devices that Beijing sent to 40 countries for spying purposes.

The Chinese government assured that it was a civilian balloon used for research, mainly meteorological.

Washington shot down two more flying objects, without specifying the details: one on Friday over Alaska and another on Saturday over Canada.

-Restrictions-

In a sign that authorities are on high alert, part of the airspace over Lake Michigan, in the northern United States, was temporarily closed this Sunday for reasons of “national defense”, according to the US civil aviation regulator ( FAA).

“These restrictions were designed to guarantee the safety of air traffic in the sector during Norad operations”, explained the entity in a statement.

The day before, the US authorities also closed the airspace of the state of Montana, after the detection of a “radar anomaly”. A fighter jet investigated what happened, but did not identify any “object”, according to the army.

This Sunday, however, the legislator of that state Matt Rosendale said he was in “constant contact” with the military and assured that “they told me that they are sure that there was an object and that it was not an anomaly”, tweeted the representative.

-belligerence-

Washington and Ottawa were busy picking up the remains of the devices on Sunday.

These operations heighten tensions between China and the US, to the point that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a visit to Beijing after detecting the first balloon.

Michael McCaul, a Republican lawmaker and chairman of the House of Representatives foreign affairs committee, accused China of an act of belligerence on Sunday.

The sending of this object “was done with the intention of collecting information and elements from our three largest nuclear facilities”, he accused in statements to CBS.

Republicans heavily criticized Biden for letting the balloon hover over the country for several days before bringing it down.

The Pentagon said it “continuously monitored and analyzed” the balloon, which allowed it to understand “further the capabilities and techniques” of China’s alleged spying.

For his part, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer defended Biden’s decisions, telling ABC on Sunday that the analysis of the remnants of the device represents “a great achievement for the United States.”