Emergency services at the primary school in Uvalde. © Dario Lopez-Mills/AP/dpa

A shooting spree has occurred at an elementary school in Texas, USA. There is currently talk of a total of 21 deaths.

At least 21 people have been killed in an elementary school in Texas in the United States.

The victims are said to be 19 children and two adults.

The perpetrator is said to be an 18-year-old from the small town of Uvalde, where the crime took place.

Update from May 25, 7:44 a.m.: Former US President Barack Obama has expressed his condolences to the families of the massacre at a Texas elementary school and expressed anger at the gun lobby. “Michelle and I mourn with the families in Uvalde,” wrote the 60-year-old on Tuesday evening (local time). Twitter. “You are experiencing pain that no one should endure.” He and his wife are also angry, added the US Democrat, criticizing the opposition US Republicans in this context.

“Our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and political party that have shown no willingness to do anything to prevent these tragedies,” Obama said.

School shooting in Texas: US President Biden promotes stricter gun laws

Update from May 25, 6:08 a.m.: After the attack on an elementary school in the US state of Texas, US President Joe Biden called for tougher action against rampant gun violence. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said Tuesday night (local time). It is high time “to turn this pain into action, for every parent, every citizen of this country”.

“I’m disgusted and tired,” he added. “Don’t tell me we can’t have any say in this slaughter,” he said, speaking to Republicans opposed to stricter gun laws. The flood of weapons in the country, especially assault rifles, must be more tightly regulated.

Meanwhile, the death toll has been revised upwards. At least 19 students are said to have been killed in the course of the shooting – and two adults.

Update from May 24, 11:44 p.m.: US President Joe Biden has also been informed of the killing spree. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted, “His prayers are with the families affected by this horrific event and he will be making a speech once he is back at the White House tonight.” The President’s statement should therefore be made in the coming hours.

Update from May 24, 11:42 p.m.: According to the school district police chief, the 18-year-old offender acted alone. Pete Arrondo confirmed loudly CNN also that the perpetrator is dead.

The attack happened at an elementary school in the small town of Uvalde, 135 kilometers west of San Antonio.

CNN also reports, citing the governor, that the perpetrator is an 18-year-old resident of the small town. “It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Primary School in Uvalde with a pistol and may have had a rifle, but that has not been confirmed according to my most recent report,” the US media quoted him as saying Politician.

Law enforcement personnel gather outside Robb Elementary School after shots were fired here. Several people have been killed in a shooting spree at an elementary school in Texas. © Dario Lopez-Mills/dpa

The 18-year-old then shot and killed more than a dozen children and a teacher “in a horrific, incomprehensible manner,” Abbott said Washington Post quoted. According to the newspaper, a 66-year-old woman and a ten-year-old girl are currently in critical condition.

It is not yet clear how the shooter himself died. According to Abbott, it is currently believed that officials responded and killed him. Abbott spoke of two officers wounded but not in critical condition.