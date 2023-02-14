United States, shooting on the campus of the State University of Michigan: there are 3 dead and 5 injured

Three dead and five wounded: is the budget of the shooting which took place at 20.30 local time, 2.30 in Italy, in campus of the state university Michigan (Msu). The man responsible for the shooting committed suicide: the Michigan State Police (MSP) made it known in a tweet.

The man had opened fire on the Berkeley Hall, In the East Leaning campus, between 20.15 and 20.30. About an hour later, he fired shots near a gym a mile from the campus where the first shooting took place.

🚨#BREAKING: Chaotic scenes at Michigan State University as heavily-armed police search for active shooter⁰⁰📌#EastLansing | #Michigan Watch as terrifying video as dozens, of Students run for their lives as an Active shooter fires multiple rounds around the Michigan State… https://t.co/SctzoIFFzY pic.twitter.com/mNnWKLzN2N — RAWSALERTS (@rawsalerts) February 14, 2023

The State University of Michigan campus, east of the state capital Lansing, is home to 50,000 students. University activities “suspended for 48 hours”: the police made it known, asking students not to show up at the university. According to the first identikit provided by the police, the killer was small in stature and wore a mask.

