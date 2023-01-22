In the United States, in California, a man shot wildly during the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Monterey Park amusement park in the Los Angeles area. The man is on the run. According to the media there are at least 10 victims and 19 injured, some in serious condition. The shooting, which took place inside a disco, began at 10pm local time (7am Italian). In the video, police secure the perimeter of the shooting on Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park



00:46