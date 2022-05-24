Shooting at a Texas elementary school. Two children died. This was reported by hospital sources cited by the ABC who also report news of 13 injured, after a man was shot in the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. The suspect was taken into police custody.

A child and an adult have been transferred to the University Hospital of the city of San Antonio in order to receive adequate treatment, but their prognosis remains confidential. Among the people in the hospital was a 45-year-old man who was injured in the shooting.