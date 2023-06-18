A police officer was killed and another was injured in an overnight shootout in Juniata County, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania police reported in a statement, explaining that the attacker was also killed in the firefight. The attacker had previously seriously injured another soldier near the Lewistown barracks. A manhunt ended in a firefight 33 kilometers from Lewistown.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro visited the hospital where the injured soldier was taken, police said.