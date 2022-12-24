A 19-year-old boy died in a shooting at a shopping mall in Bloomington, Minnesota. According to US media, the Mall of America was cordoned off after the shooting, which involved between five and nine people and which broke out – according to Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges – after an altercation. There were 16 agents working the Mall of America at the time of the incident. Police have not made any arrests so far in connection with the incident.