The toll from a shooting in Minnesota is 4 dead in the United States and among the victims is the man suspected of having opened fire. The events occurred in Burnsville, a city of approximately 64 thousand inhabitants approximately 24 kilometers south of downtown Minneapolis. The police intervened in a house on the outskirts of the city following a report of domestic violence, after receiving a desperate call for help. Upon their arrival, 2 police officers and a first responder were killed. It is currently unclear what triggered the shooting.

A police organization, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, later reported that the suspect was dead, but provided no details; however, he added that negotiations with the suspect went on for 4 hours and then a Swat team entered the house in Burnsville, where 7 children were inside.