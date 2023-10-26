The attacker, identified as 40-year-old Robert Card, opened fire with a rifle in three different areas of the city and is on the run

Massacre in the United States: a Lewistonthe second largest city in the Mainea man he fired a rifle at passers-by and subsequently fled. The provisional budget is at least 22 dead and more than 50 injured but, according to sources close to the police, it could get worse in the next few hours.

shooting in Maine — The attacker, identified as the 40-year-old Robert Card, a former soldier and weapons instructor, is still on the run and the police, with the help of the FBI, are engaged in a manhunt. The alarm went off around seven in the evening: since then dozens of agents have been searching what until recently was considered a quiet town in Maine with 40 thousand inhabitants. "Please stay at home. If you see any suspicious activity or individuals, call 911" is the message immediately released by the police.

The police also published a photo of the armed attacker and an image of his car, a white Subaru Outback, in the hope that someone will recognize him and facilitate his capture. According to local media reports, the man opened fire in three different areas: in a bar-restaurant, Schemengees, in a Walmart distribution center and in the Just-In-Time bowling alley where, according to rumors, a children’s party was taking place. Information which, if confirmed, would make the shooting even more serious.

who is robert card — Card still remains affiliated with the Army in the reservists and He had recently had some mental problems, for which he would have been hospitalized in the summer before being discharged. Local media add that Card remained in the health facility for two weeks and had threatened to open fire at the Saco National Guard base, south of Lewinston. Lately, according to rumors, he has lost his job.

As the manhunt continues, Lewiston says schools will be closed today as a precaution. The governor of Maine, Janet Mills, is following the developments of the situation closely and urges citizens to follow the instructions of the police. President, Joe Bidenduring the state dinner for the Prime Minister of Australia Antony Albanese, was informed of the massacre and, in a conversation with the governor, offered all the federal support necessary in light of an attack that he defined as "terrible".