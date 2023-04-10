Five people were killed and at least six suffered “several injuries” in a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky. The local police said so, as reported by CNN. The injured were transported to the University of Louisville hospital and an officer was among them, the police said. The attacker is also among the dead. The FBI is providing assistance to the Louisville police. US President Joe Biden was notified of the shooting. This was announced by a White House official on CNN.
#Usa #shooting #Kentucky #dead #including #attacker
Leave a Reply