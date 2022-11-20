The death toll from the attack in a gay disco in Colorado is 5 dead and 18 injured. According to reports from the Colorado Springs police, the shooting occurred shortly after 1 in the morning local time. “We have located a person who we believe is the suspect, he is in custody, he is injured,” added police lieutenant Pamela Castro, who has not yet provided elements of a possible motive.

In a statement posted on social media, Club Q officials said the attacker was stopped by the patrons of the club: “We thank the quick reaction of heroic customers who immobilized the gunman and put an end to this attack of hate”, reads the statement in which the owners of the nightclub say they are “devastated by this senseless attack against our community” and offer their condolences to the families of the victims.