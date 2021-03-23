This Monday, a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, was the target of a shooting that leaves several people dead. Among the deceased, there is a police officer, however, the exact number of victims has not yet been revealed by the authorities. A man suspected of carrying out the attack remains in custody.

Authorities know how many people died, but have suggested they will not release the death toll until families are notified, according to Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

The shooting occurred at the King Soopers grocery store in the Table Mesa area of ​​Boulder, a city about 28 miles northwest of Denver.

Images from local television stations showed officers pulling customers and workers out of the store with their hands on their heads, while maintaining a strong police device with dozens of vehicles, SWAT teams, three helicopters and two ambulances outside the supermarket, as they responded to what they called an “active” shooting.

Police surround a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, 2021. © AP / David Zalubowski

Witnesses described the situation as chaotic, with customers rushing to the store’s exits and one of the people who witnessed the events said that the alleged perpetrator had said nothing before opening fire.

Sarah Moonshadow, who was shopping at the store, said she heard gunshots and immediately asked her son to run. They later saw a body in the parking lot. “I knew we couldn’t do anything for him (…) We had to go,” he said.

For his part, Kevin Daly, owner of a pizzeria located a block from the supermarket, said that he had taken in several people who fled the shooting, while others boarded a bus provided by the police.

A suspect in the shooting is in police custody

Colorado media footage also showed police trying to communicate with the attacker through a megaphone.

Subsequently, officers took a shirtless man with a bloody leg, who is believed to have been the author of the shots, handcuffed.

Police officers surround the perimeter of the home of the suspect in a supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado, United States, on March 22, 2021. © Reuters / Alyson McClaran

The individual was transferred on a stretcher and in the back of an ambulance. According to the Police, the only seriously injured person is the aggressor.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted the following message on his Twitter account: “My heart breaks as we watch this indescribable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making all public safety resources available to help the Department of Boulder County Sheriff as they work to secure the store. “

He added that a reunification center has been established for people looking for missing relatives and asked witnesses who have not spoken to authorities to contact the Boulder Police Department.

The motives for the shooting are still unknown and authorities have already monitored the suspect’s home. An investigation involving police officers from various jurisdictions, the county Sheriff’s office and FBI agents, is ongoing.

With Reuters, AP and local media