Usa: Shooting in a Walmart supermarket in Virginia. There are several dead

Over United States has consumed a new massacre. About 10pm last nightNovember 22nddifferent people I am dead and others were injured, following one shootout in a supermarket Walmart to Chesapeakein the US state of Virginia. To open fire a manprobably the director of the mall, which after you shot has aimed the gun at himself and took his own life.

THE wounded would be numerous, according to what has been announced so far about the attack, which took place around 10 pm local time. According to the first reconstructions the shooting occurred inside the store and the man acted alone. Last night’s attack comes just days after the one in Colorado, where a gunman opened fire at an LGBT nightclub, killing five and wounding 25 others.

Subscribe to the newsletter

