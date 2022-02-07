There are allegedly one dead and another wounded in the shooting at a Fred Meyer store in Richland, Washington. Local police reported Police said the suspect is a white man with a gun who is believed to have fled the shop after the shooting. Richland Police Commander Chris Lee said it is unknown whether he escaped on foot or in a vehicle. The Tri-City Herald reports that photos from the store’s surveillance footage show that the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt with a dark-colored down jacket, a black gaiter or scarf pulled over his nose, light-colored pants, and sneakers.

