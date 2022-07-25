The toll from a shooting in a Los Angeles park is two dead and five wounded. According to local authorities, quoted by the Los Angeles Times, the incident took place in Peck Park, in the San Pedro district, about 30 kilometers south of the city center.

Police captain Kelly Muniz told reporters that about 500 people were in the park at an automobile event at the time of the shooting. According to Muniz, the incident stemmed from “a dispute between two parties” and it is unclear how many people opened fire.