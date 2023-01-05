A family of three adults and five children were killed inside their home in rural southwestern Utah in the United States.

Eight people in total, killed in a shootout. Officers learned of the tragedy after complying with a “social check” at a home in Enoch City, which is approximately 245 miles south of Salt Lake City.

There is no record of who fired: The investigation remains active, but city officials said they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, noting that no suspects are currently at large.

Rob Dotson, city clerk of Enoch City, declared his community mourning: “It is difficult to describe in words the emotions that people who live here feel – he said – we all know this family. Many of us have met them in church, in community, and went to school with these people. And so, this community is suffering right now. We feel lost, we feel pain, we have a lot of questions, which is natural, and I’m here to support.”

Police reports do not specify when the deaths occurred or what led up to the shooting. The relationships within the family members killed are not clear at the moment. Dotson explained that it will take some time to determine what happened inside the house.

Investigators from Iron County, Enoch City and Cedar City are jointly working on the case. Utah Governor Spencer Cox asked citizens to pray for the Enoch community: “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence,” he wrote in a tweet.