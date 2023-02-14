New shooting in the United States. Three people died and five others were injured by shots fired by a suspect who was later found dead, having committed suicide. According to Michigan State University security, a man opened fire last night in the university lobby located in East Lansing, about 130 kilometers northwest of Detroit.

READ THE ARTICLE Shootings in a university in Michigan: at least 3 dead and five injured. Two armed assaults, the killer commits suicide after fleeing

#USA #shooting #University #Michigan #intervention #emergency #services