USA, shootings at a party for teenagers in Georgia: two minors dead and six injured. There is no arrest yet

It has turned into tragedy there private party of teenagers in Douglasville, Georgia (USA): the budget is two minors dead and six injured following a shooting. This is reported by the local authorities.

Investigators are working to reconstruct what happened: there are still no arrests and it is not clear whether it was more than one person who shot. According to local media, the police reported that the cause of the shooting was a trivial quarrel: the identity and age of the victims are not knownnor if there were any adults present at the time of the shooting, which took place in a dead end outside the house.

Trent Wilson, captain of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, told the Associated Press that the shooting occurred between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday 4 March 2023 and called on potential witnesses to provide more information about how the shooting began and who was responsible.

“We know that there was a party in a house attended by more than 100 teenagers. It occurred a clash that resulted in two deaths and six injuries from gunfire. Information is very limited at the moment,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on social media Sunday morning.

The Douglasville shooting comes less than two weeks after another incident in which minors were reported injured at gunpoint. On February 25, seven people, including a two-year-old girl, were injured in the playground of the James G. Blaine school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to the newsletter

