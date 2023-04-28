Four teenagers have been arrested in Texas in a shooting at a party, which took place after the ‘prom’, the school dance, in which 11 people were injured.

Read also

The four suspects one 18-year-old and three 19-year-olds were indicted for armed assault and criminal activity. At the time the shooting broke out, there were at least 250 people at the party. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said the shooting was the result of an argument between two groups of boys and spoke of “senseless violence”, specifying that there could also be other arrests.