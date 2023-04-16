Usa, shooting at a 16-year-old’s birthday party: 4 teenagers dead, 20 injured

A massacre during a 16-year-old’s birthday party. It happened in the United States, where four teenagers were killed in a shooting that broke out last night in the town of Dadeville, Alabama. According to a local police release, more than 20 people were injured. “This morning I mourn with the people of Dadeville and my fellow citizens of Alabama,” said Kay Ivey, the Republican governor of Alabama. “Violent crime has NO place in our state,” she added. According to local broadcaster Wrbl, it would have been an argument that gave rise to the shooting.

Dadeville was not the only massacre that took place last night in the country. In Louisville, Kentucky, two people were killed in another drive-by shooting at a park where an unidentified man allegedly opened fire into a crowd, injuring four people. In Pennsylvania, two people were injured in a shooting on the Lincoln University campus.