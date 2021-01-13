She cut her baby out of a pregnant woman’s belly, and Lisa Montgomery has now been executed in the USA. For the first time in nearly 70 years, a woman was executed by US federal justice.

Terre Haute / USA – In the USA, a woman is through the for the first time in almost 70 years U.S. federal justice been executed. The death sentence against Lisa Montgomery was executed on Wednesday in the Terre Haute correctional facility in the state of Indiana, it said US Department of Justice With. The Supreme Court had recently cleared the way for the execution. The 52-year-old was sentenced to death for the gruesome murder of a pregnant woman.

A court in the state of Indiana suspended the execution of the sentence on Monday because of doubts about Montgomery’s state of mind. However, an appeals court overturned the decision a day later. The Washington Supreme Court gave on Wednesday finally the authorities right. It was the first execution of a woman by U.S. federal justice since 1953.

Montgomery strangled a heavily pregnant woman in 2004 and then cut the baby out of her belly. One day after the fact, she was found at her home in Skidmore im US state of Missouri Arrested around 250 kilometers from the crime scene. She had the kidnapped baby who survived the gruesome act with her. Before she confessed, she told the police and her husband that she gave birth to the girl herself. Montgomery was sentenced to death in 2007.

The US Department of Justice ruled in her case, as well as twelve other death row inmates in federal prisons, last year that executions should be carried out. Previously, executions by federal justice had been suspended for 17 years. The departing US President Donald Trump is a proponent of the death penalty. He ignored a pardon from Montgomery’s lawyers.