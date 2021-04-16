Several people were injured in a confusing shooting that occurred in the city of Indianapolis, in United States. The incident occurred this Thursday at a facility in the logistics company FedEx, on the southwest side of the city, near the Indianapolis International Airport. The police were investigating the incident.

According to what was reported by the IndyStar news portal, the police responded to an emergency call and found “multiple victims“In a statement, law enforcement authorities confirmed that the incident occurred at the FedEx facility, but could not provide information on the number of victims or the severity of the injuries.

As a result of the attack, the employees had to leave the warehouse and took refuge in the vicinity while the police carried out a major operation at the site.

The Indianapolis FedEx Center employs more than 4,500 people and it is the second largest hub in the company’s global network.