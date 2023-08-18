Pascale Ferrier, a 56-year-old French-Canadian, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison (262 months) for sending in September 2020 the White House and then US President Donald Trump, as well as eight Texas State law enforcement officials, a poisoned letter containing homemade ricin. The sentence was announced by United States Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Assistant Attorney General of the Division of Homeland Security Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Chief Executive Officer of the FBI’s Washington Office David Sundberg, Attorney Alamdar S Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich, Jr., of the FBI’s San Antonio office.

The 56-year-old who was arrested on September 20, 2020 had been found in possession of a loaded firearm, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other weapons. Ferrier later pleaded guilty on January 25, 2023 to violating biological weapons rules. The French-Canadian admitted to making her own ricin at her residence in Quebec, Canada in September 2020. After her detention ends, Ferrier will be deported.

Ricin is a highly lethal toxic substance extracted from the inner film of the castor seed coat, for which there is no effective cure or vaccine.