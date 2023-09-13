Home page politics

Ukraine says the US is close to delivering long-range cluster munitions. Theoretically, the rockets also fit into the multiple rocket launchers supplied from Germany.

Washington, DC – May Kyiv in his offensive in Ukraine war will you soon have to resort to a special weapon? Like the Ukrainian news portal Defense Express reports, the U.S. government is reportedly close to “delivering long-range missiles loaded with cluster bombs to the United States.” Ukraine to approve”.

Ukraine war: USA considers supplying cluster munitions for HIMARS

According to the media, these could be rockets with so-called cluster warheads, the report says. The White House is said to be considering the possibility of delivering one or two types of missiles with GMLRS or ATACMS cluster equipment.

These rockets can be fired by the “High Mobility Artillery Rocket System”, or HIMARS for short. Since this summer, Ukrainian troops have been using the internationally highly controversial cluster munition in 155 mm shells for the M777 field howitzer. HIMARS missiles with cluster bomblets, on the other hand, would significantly expand the Ukrainian army’s attack options – and make the fight even more merciless.

Defense Expresswhich is close to the Ukrainian armed forces, cites the news agency in its report Reuters. To defend themselves against the Russian invasion USA According to the American Department of Defense, Kiev will have provided a total of 38 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers by mid-September 2023. The weapon is considered to be highly precise. She joined the invading army of Kremlin rulers Wladimir Putin significant losses.

Ukraine offensive: Kiev uses cluster munitions against the Russian army

On July 20, the communications director of the US government’s National Security Council confirmed the delivery of American cluster munitions. John Kirby said at the time: “They are using them appropriately, they are using them effectively.” Kirby went on to say that the use of cluster munitions was already having an impact on Russian defenses.

Because: Because the mini bombs have a large, unpredictable range and explode after a time delay after the explosion of the actual carrier grenade or rocket, they are militarily suitable for attacks against deep trenches and fortified positions, such as those used by the Russian army both in the Donbass in the east were built in the Zaporizhia region in the south. To put it simply: The shrapnel and shrapnel reach every corner. With devastating effects for the soldiers.

Convention on Cluster Munitions The Cluster Bomb Convention (Convention on Cluster Munitions) is an international treaty that came into force on August 1, 2010 banning the use, production and transfer of conventional cluster munitions. Cluster or cluster munitions refer to grenades and other warheads that do not explode as a whole, but rather release a large number of smaller explosive devices (bomblets), some of which explode widely scattered. Germany signed the agreement on July 8, 2009. The USA, Russia and the Ukraine are not part of the convention.

Cluster munitions for Ukraine: Rockets fit into HIMARS and MLRS multiple rocket launchers

With HIMARS missiles could allow the Ukrainians to deliver cluster munitions much deeper through Russia use occupied territory. Because: The M777 usually has a range of around 15 kilometers, while the multiple rocket launchers can shoot significantly further. How Defense Express writes, the GMLRS missiles under consideration are probably the M26 missile, which therefore has a range of 45 kilometers. What’s more, a single M26 227mm artillery rocket for the HIMARS systems contains loud Kyiv Post 644 submunitions (bomblets), which can detonate over an area of ​​almost 30,000 square meters.

The cluster ammunition could theoretically also be fired from the five MARS II multiple rocket launchers that Germany supplied the Ukrainian army from Bundeswehr stocks. This is where things get interesting. In contrast to the USA, Ukraine and Russia, the Federal Republic signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions in 2009, which prohibits their use. It is therefore likely, for political reasons, that only the American HIMARS multiple rocket launchers would fire the rockets. So far there has been no comment from Berlin. (pm)