Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo: Mass demonstrations and increased provocations are currently taking place in the Balkans. Suddenly there is a US aircraft carrier in the port of Split.

Munich/Split – If you take the ferry from the beautiful Adriatic islands of Korcula, Vis or Hvar – also called the “Ibiza of Croatia” – back to the mainland, you will pass a narrow strait that divides the equally picturesque Mediterranean island of Brac. Then she appears in front of you: the well-known port city of Split.

Balkans: US sends aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to Croatian Split

The most modern aircraft carrier in the United States drove exactly that passage on the Adriatic on June 26, before the USS Gerald R. Ford, which went into service in 2017, reached the docks of the second largest Croatian city (around 193,000 inhabitants). “Good morning, Croatia!” the crew wrote on their official Twitter account for the sensational arrival in Dalmatia.

Another tweet said: “Strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies in Croatia! The world’s largest aircraft carrier arrives in Split, Croatia, for a scheduled port visit.” That visit comes at a time when trouble spots are flaring up in the western Balkans, while in Serbia ultra-nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic is coming under pressure from mass demonstrations by the tens of thousands. An accident?

Impressive sight: The huge aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford lies in front of the bathing bays of the Croatian city of Split. © IMAGO/Tom Dubravec

Fire in the Balkans. A look back: At the end of May, more than 30 Italian and Hungarian soldiers from the NATO-led peacekeeping mission KFOR were injured in riots by militant Serbs in Kosovo, some seriously, when the demonstrators wanted to storm the city administration in Zvecan. The transatlantic defense alliance then sent 700 more troops to the region, in addition to the 3,800 already stationed.

Kosovo: Clashes between NATO-led KFOR and Serb militants

With around 1.8 million inhabitants, Kosovo is located in the middle of the Western Balkans, bordering on Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia. Above all, the small country has a border of around 350 kilometers with Serbia, to which it once belonged as a sub-region before Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by Albanians, declared independence in 2008. Which the Serbian government in Belgrade has not accepted to this day.

According to estimates by the World Bank, the population in Kosovo is made up of 88 percent Albanians, 7 percent Serbs and 5 percent other ethnic groups. Already in December, militant Serbs had blocked roads around Mitrovica with heavy trucks. Shots were said to have been fired. Mitrovica, with its approximately 60,000 inhabitants, is considered to be particularly explosive because the city is divided into southern Albanian and northern Serbian districts.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic: Close connection to Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin

At the time, Vucic suggested sending 1,000 Serbian soldiers to Kosovo, allegedly for de-escalation. Which, however, the multinational KFOR refused. Vucic then accused the KFOR command on the pro-government private broadcaster Pink TV of humiliating Serbs with the allegedly negative answer. As early as August 2022, allegedly militant Serbs blocked two border crossings with construction machinery. As the government in Pristina explained, unknown persons also fired shots at Kosovan police officers. The KFOR missions include 70 soldiers from the Bundeswehr who are stationed in the capital, Pristina.

Allies: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (left) and Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin at a meeting in November 2021 in Sochi. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Serbia, which maintains close ties to Russia despite the Ukraine war, has a historical mistrust of NATO. In the Kosovo War (February 1998 to June 1999) for the independence of the former Serbian province between the so-called “Kosovo Liberation Army” UCK and the Serbian army, NATO flew thousands between March and June 1999 alongside the UCK in “Operation Allied Force”. Airstrikes on both military and civilian targets, killing not only soldiers but also many Serb civilians. These included operations by the German Air Force with “Tornadoes” against Serbian anti-aircraft defenses and against enemy radar positions of the former Yugoslavia Army (JV).

Mass protests in Serbia – US aircraft carrier arrived in Croatia

In contrast to neighboring Croatia (around four million inhabitants), Serbia with its around 6.8 million inhabitants is still neither part of NATO nor the European Union (EU). In June 2023, Vucic is facing the largest mass protests across the country since the mass demonstrations against convicted war criminal Slobodan Milosevic in autumn 2000. The opposition accuses the 53-year-old of an aggressive political style. According to his political opponents, he is partly responsible for two rampages in May that killed 18 people, the TV station reports euronews.

While at the same time MPs from the Serb minority in neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina (around 3.3 million inhabitants) voted to no longer recognize decisions by the local constitutional court and the US embassy in Sarajevo called this “stupid”, the USS Gerald R. Ford entered Split. As a usual visit among partners or perhaps as a show of force by the NATO heavyweights in the Western Balkans? (pm)