The withdrawal of former US Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Tim Scott, who announced on Sunday that he was ending his campaign, further opens the way for former President Donald Trump in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections.

Another rival of Donald Trump throws in the towel. US Senator Tim Scott withdrew on Sunday, November 12, from the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

This elected official from South Carolina, who openly dreamed of becoming the first black Republican president in the history of the United States, failed to get his campaign off the ground to expand the group of Republican candidates.

Tim Scott, who was in sixth place in the Republican candidacy, with 2.5% support according to the average of the latest polls carried out by the specialized site Real Clear Politics, ended his campaign stating that voters had sent him a clear message.

Donald Trump, in the lead

Riding on his Christian faith and conservative values, Tim Scott announced in May that he was officially launching his campaign for the Republican nomination after spending months visiting key states for his campaign.

He was one of the five candidates present at the third televised Republican debate on Wednesday, November 8, in which the favorite Donald Trump, who has 58% support, was once again conspicuous by his absence.

By withdrawing from the campaign, Tim Scott follows in the footsteps of former United States Vice President Mike Pence, Donald Trump’s most important rival and who threw in the towel at the end of October.

There is no support for another candidate

Tim Scott stated, on Sunday night, that he had no intention at this time of being a possible running mate for the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

“Being vice president has never been on my agenda for this campaign and it certainly is not (an option) at this time,” Scott declared in refusing to endorse another candidate.

One year before the presidential elections, polls place Donald Trump, favorite in the Republican primaries, at the top of voting intentions in key states against the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.

So far, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has also defected from the race for the Republican nomination; Congressman Will Hurd, businessman Perry Johnson and former radio host Larry Elder.

In addition to Trump, those who maintain their aspiration to be the Republican presidential candidate are the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, the former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, the businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, the former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley.

With AFP