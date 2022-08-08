USA, the Senate has approved the maxi package of measures for climate, taxes and health, from 740 billion dollars, promoted by Joe Biden

The Inflation Reduction Act: the 740 billion dollar maxi plan on climate, taxes and health, the largest investment in the fight against climate change in American history.

After a year of hard negotiations and negotiations Joe Biden and democrats three months before the mid-term elections in November, and the Senate approves with 51 votes in favor and 50 against, with the decisive vote of the vice president Kamala Harris. A Democratic-only majority approved the plan, which will return to the House next week, where it is expected to pass smoothly, before being signed by the head of the White House.

At first Biden had advanced the proposal of 3,500 billion. The measure includes an allocation of approximately $ 370 billion to combat climate change and another shower of funds to reduce the cost of medicines. The planned expenses will be financed with a minimum tax of 15% on companies that make annual profits exceeding a billion dollars, a tax of 1% on companies that buy back their own shares and with a strengthening of the Internal Revenue Service, the agency of American revenue.

The measure “will help every citizen of this country and make America a better place,” the leader said majority in the Senate, the Democrat Chuck Schumer

Otherwise i think republicans, compact in defining the deleterious measure for the Americans. According to them, the introduction of new corporate taxes will have a negative effect on job creation and cause prices to rise further, thus putting the economy at risk, already on the brink of recession.

THE conservatives they tried to slow down its approval thanks to the “vote-a-rama” procedure, which allows senators to propose an unlimited number of amendments to be voted on, in quick succession, at the end of a short debate.

Biden instead he is firmly convinced that the measure will make the economy grow from the bottom up.

The plan approved by the Senate “reduces the deficit and costs for families. And makes the largest investment in history in fighting the existential crisis of climate change”. He claims Joe Biden

Subscribe to the newsletter

