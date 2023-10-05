Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/10/2023 – 10:55

São Paulo, 5 – United States exporters reported sales of 808.5 thousand tons of soybeans from the 2023/24 harvest in the week ending September 28, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Thursday, 5 .

The main buyers this week are China (589.2 thousand t), Spain (73.3 thousand t), Bangladesh (56.2 thousand t), Colombia (17.2 thousand t) and Indonesia (14.4 thousand t), which compensated for cancellations made by undisclosed destinations (10 thousand t).

The week’s sales were closer to the ceiling of analysts’ estimates, which expected sales of 400 thousand tons to 900 thousand tons.

Shipments during the period totaled 671.5 thousand tons. The main destinations in the week were China (372.7 thousand t), Mexico (119.8 thousand t), Spain (73.3 thousand t), Japan (63.5 thousand t) and British Columbia (17.2 thousand t ).