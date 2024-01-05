admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 05/01/2024 – 11:53

São Paulo, 5 – United States exporters reported sales of 367.5 thousand tons of corn from the 2023/24 harvest, including cancellations, in the week ending December 28, the Department of Agriculture reported this Friday, 5 of the United States (USDA). The volume – the lowest of the commercial year – represents a drop of 70% compared to the previous week and in relation to the average of the previous four weeks.

The main buyers were Mexico (171.1 thousand t), Colombia (165.3 thousand t), Japan (60.1 thousand t), Honduras (7.2 thousand t) and Dominican Republic (4.2 thousand t), which offset the cancellations made by Guatemala (24 thousand t), Nicaragua (12.1 thousand t), French Antilles (6.1 thousand t), undisclosed destinations (1.6 thousand t) and Canada (100 t).

For the 2024/25 harvest, cancellations exceeded sales by 200 tons. The main buyer was Mexico (800 t), while Colombia canceled a purchase of a thousand tons.

The total balance sold, of 347.5 thousand tons, was below analysts' forecast, who expected sales between 450 thousand tons and 1.125 million tons.

Shipments for the period totaled 681.5 thousand tons, a drop of 47% compared to the previous week and a drop of 33% compared to the average of the previous four weeks. The main destinations in the week were Mexico (263.4 thousand t), Japan (190.1 thousand t), Colombia (184.5 thousand t), Canada (22 thousand t) and Honduras (7.7 thousand t).