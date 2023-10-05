Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/10/2023 – 11:59

São Paulo, 5 – United States exporters reported sales of 1.816 million tons of corn from the 2023/24 harvest in the week ending September 28, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported this Thursday, 5th.

The main buyers were Mexico (1,147.8 million tons), undisclosed destinations (147.1 thousand tons), Colombia (141.1 thousand tons), China (139.4 thousand tons) and Japan (103.4 thousand tons ), which offset the cancellations in Egypt (67,800 t) and Panama (2,500 t).

For the 2024/25 harvest, sales of 611.4 thousand tons were reported to Mexico.

The sum of sales for two harvests, of 2,427.4 million tons, was within the forecast of analysts, who expected sales between 700 thousand tons and 3.15 million tons.

Shipments during the period totaled 612.4 thousand tons. The main destinations in the week were Mexico (229.8 thousand t), China (141.4 thousand t), Japan (136.6 thousand t), Honduras (66.1 thousand t) and Colombia (33.3 thousand t) .