From: Nail Akkoyun

Russia still has major problems in the Ukraine war. US secret services now consider a rethinking of Putin possible.

Kyiv/Moscow – Keep talking Wladimir Putin and his ministers in the Ukraine war of wanting to “denazify” neighboring Russia. With the annexation of several stretches of land, the Kremlin regime wanted to create territorial facts at the same time. The reality is now very different: the Russian army is still biting on granite in many places.

Given the difficulties, Putin could continue his ambitions in the Ukraine now tighten properly, as information from the US secret services shows. Meanwhile focus Moscow to the limited goal, prevent Ukraine from joining NATOsaid Avril Haines, director of the US National Intelligence Service.

“He may be willing to claim at least a temporary victory roughly related to the territory he occupies,” Haines told the Senate Armed Services Committee. With that could Putin also indirectly take up a piece of advice from Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Ukraine war decimates Russia: “It will take a while”

US Defense Intelligence director Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier added that it could take up to a decade for Russia to replenish its troops. “It’s going to be a while before they get back up to speed,” Berrier said, according to the New York Post. “Estimates range from five to 10 years, depending on how the sanctions affect them and their ability to re-equip their forces with technology.”

At the beginning of the Russian invasion, Moscow evidently still assumed that it would have an easy time of it, and in a short time until after Kyiv to be able to advance. In the meantime, however, the armed forces have been fighting fierce battles with the Ukrainian army for more than a year – but only in the south and east of the country. In recent months, Russian attempts to conquer more territories, too given the heavy losses on the battlefield failed.

Haines said Russia is now suffering from severe manpower and ammunition shortages. Most recently, Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, also complained several times about a shortage of ammunition.

After high Russian losses: does Putin want a ceasefire?

The assessments from the US could raise hopes that Putin is aiming for a ceasefire in order to be able to rebuild his decimated troops. However, this could also prolong the conflict and demand further support from the West for Ukraine. Haines stressed that Kiev remains highly dependent on Western arms.

“We continue to believe that Putin most likely believes that time is working in his favor and that prolonging the war is the best way to secure Russia’s strategic interests in Ukraine,” the intelligence director said. However, Russia will need “years of reconstruction” in order to “represent a conventional military threat to Europe” in the future. Until then, the Kremlin must be careful not to become even more dependent on China. (nak)