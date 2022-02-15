Family members of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre reached a $ 73 million deal with Remington, which produced the automatic rifle that was used in December 2012 to kill 20 first-graders and nine school teachers. of Connecticut. “Today is the day when the responsibility of an industry that has so far operated with immunity and impunity is affirmed and for this I am grateful,” said Veronique de la Rosa, the mother of one of the small victims, Noah Pozner. It is in fact a historic victory that comes after a long legal battle during which Remington also declared bankruptcy. The plaintiffs argued that the arms manufacturer was responsible for advertising its products to an audience of young people at risk – such as Adam Lanza, the perpetrator of the massacre who also killed his mother and committed suicide after the massacre – with commercials inserted in video games. The company denied the charges and last year offered the victims’ families $ 33 million to close the case, after the Supreme Court refused its appeal in 2019 that it said it could not be held accountable.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site



