WASHINGTON. Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female U.S. Supreme Court justice, has died at age 93. Her death was announced by a statement from the Court, which reported that O’Connor died from “complications related to an advanced state of dementia, probably Alzheimer’sand for a respiratory disease.”

(afp)

In 2018, a decade after her retirement from the Court, Justice O’Connor also announced her retirement from public life due to her health conditions. O’Connor, a moderate Republican, was nominated in 1981 by the president Ronald Reagan.

